Advertisement

UT Softball set for action on the West Coast

Tennessee begins play Thursday in the Mary Nutter Classic
Tennessee softball
Tennessee softball(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Rick Russo
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The No. 17 Tennessee softball team is set to wrap up the month of February on the West Coast this week, playing six games in three days at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. The tournament runs Thursday through Sunday at the Big League Dreams complex in Cathedral City, California, with 27 teams playing 67 games over the course of the weekend.

The Lady Vols will play six games total with two apiece on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tennessee opens the event with a doubleheader Thursday, taking on BYU at 4 p.m. ET before facing UC Davis at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday’s action pits UT against UC San Diego (1 p.m.) and Oregon State (6:30 p.m.), and a lofty twin bill awaits the Big Orange on Saturday. The Lady Vols wrap up the weekend facing back-to-back top-10 teams, going up against No. 1 Oklahoma at 3:30 p.m. before battling No. 6 UCLA at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspects left the scene following the alleged theft.
Knoxville police searching for theft suspects
Flood rescue in East Knox county
Woman rescued from flooded car in East Knox County
Officials confirmed that one person was injured in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday...
One dead following officer-involved shooting in Maryville
Forklift kills Tennessee teenager Sunday afternoon
Mom speaks out after forklift kills her 15-year-old son
Soaky Mountain shooting
Bond increased to $500K for woman charged in fatal Soaky Mountain shooting

Latest News

Jon Rysewyk wins superintendent position with 6-2 vote
Get to know the new Knox County Schools superintendent
SHERIFF RELAXES TATTOO AND FACIAL HAIR POLICY
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office laxing tattoo and facial hair restrictions
North Knox County fire
Rural Metro responds to north Knox County house fire
KNOXVILLE, TN - December 18, 2021 - Guard/Forward Sara Puckett #1 of the Tennessee Lady...
Lady Vols set to close out regular season at home