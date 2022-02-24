UT Softball set for action on the West Coast

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The No. 17 Tennessee softball team is set to wrap up the month of February on the West Coast this week, playing six games in three days at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. The tournament runs Thursday through Sunday at the Big League Dreams complex in Cathedral City, California, with 27 teams playing 67 games over the course of the weekend.

The Lady Vols will play six games total with two apiece on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tennessee opens the event with a doubleheader Thursday, taking on BYU at 4 p.m. ET before facing UC Davis at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday’s action pits UT against UC San Diego (1 p.m.) and Oregon State (6:30 p.m.), and a lofty twin bill awaits the Big Orange on Saturday. The Lady Vols wrap up the weekend facing back-to-back top-10 teams, going up against No. 1 Oklahoma at 3:30 p.m. before battling No. 6 UCLA at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.