Advertisement

WATCH: Drawbridge raises with car still on it

A driver in South Florida is lucky to be alive after a drawbridge raised with his car still on it. (Source: WPBF/Palm Beach County)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A driver in South Florida is lucky to be alive after a drawbridge raised with his car still on it.

The incident happened in October near Palm Beach, but recently released video shows how the scary moment played out.

The car stalled while on the drawbridge, but the operator raised the bridge before it was cleared. The driver can be seen trying to exit the vehicle and it begins to tip. Ultimately, the car slid down to safety, and the driver was unharmed.

Local authorities have launched an investigation. The bridge operator has been fired.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspects left the scene following the alleged theft.
Target theft suspects identified
Officials confirmed that one person was injured in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday...
One dead following officer-involved shooting in Maryville
Forklift kills Tennessee teenager Sunday afternoon
Mom speaks out after forklift kills her 15-year-old son
Flood rescue in East Knox county
Woman rescued from flooded car in East Knox County
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO

Latest News

A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia attacks Ukraine; peace in Europe ‘shattered’
More than 1,000 people have been detained in anti-war protests in Russia.
Hundreds arrested as shocked Russians protest Ukraine attack
People gather in NYC's Times Square to protest Russian invasion of Ukraine.(Source: WABC, CNN)
Rally for Ukraine in NYC Times Square
Police lights
Officer-involved shooting reported in Loudon County
Officers responded to the report of an armed man near Malibu Boats, located on Kimberly Way.
Officer-involved shooting reported in Loudon County