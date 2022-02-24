Which East Tennessee roads are flooded?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials report several roads to be flooded or have high water throughout East Tennessee. If you come across a flooded roadway, turn around and don’t drown.

ANDERSON COUNTY:

Hickory Valley Road at Byrams Fork Road

COCKE COUNTY:

SR 160 between Highway 321 and Cocke-Hamblen County line

GRAINGER COUNTY:

Murrell Road between Greta Road and Moyer Road

Lakeshore Drive between Sam Heim Road and Linda Drive

Lakeshore Drive between Elkins Ridge Road and Linda Circle

Northbound right lane of Lakeshore Drive blocked at Harrell Cemetery

SR 131 is closed between Clay Lane and Sidney Simmons Lane

HAMBLEN COUNTY:

Eastbound right shoulder of E Andrew Johnson Highway blocked near Old Russellville Pike

JEFFERSON COUNTY:

Old Dandridge Pike between Westford Drive and Strawberry Drive

KNOX COUNTY:

W Raccoon Valley Drive at Heiskell Road

SEVIER COUNTY:

Ernest McMahan Road near Shannon Circle and White Oak Drive is closed

Burden Hill Road is closed

New Era Road

Lonesome Valley

Sparks Lane and Hyatt Lane in the Smokies

Long Branch Road

UNION COUNTY:

Both directions of State Route 61 between Anderson and Knox County lines

State Route 61 closed at Jim Town Road

State Route 61 closed between Shirley Ann Road and Archer Road

