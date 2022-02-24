Which East Tennessee roads are flooded?
Officials report flooded roadways as rain moves through East Tennessee.
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials report several roads to be flooded or have high water throughout East Tennessee. If you come across a flooded roadway, turn around and don’t drown.
ANDERSON COUNTY:
- Hickory Valley Road at Byrams Fork Road
COCKE COUNTY:
- SR 160 between Highway 321 and Cocke-Hamblen County line
GRAINGER COUNTY:
- Murrell Road between Greta Road and Moyer Road
- Lakeshore Drive between Sam Heim Road and Linda Drive
- Lakeshore Drive between Elkins Ridge Road and Linda Circle
- Northbound right lane of Lakeshore Drive blocked at Harrell Cemetery
- SR 131 is closed between Clay Lane and Sidney Simmons Lane
HAMBLEN COUNTY:
- Eastbound right shoulder of E Andrew Johnson Highway blocked near Old Russellville Pike
JEFFERSON COUNTY:
- Old Dandridge Pike between Westford Drive and Strawberry Drive
KNOX COUNTY:
- W Raccoon Valley Drive at Heiskell Road
SEVIER COUNTY:
- Ernest McMahan Road near Shannon Circle and White Oak Drive is closed
- Burden Hill Road is closed
- New Era Road
- Lonesome Valley
- Sparks Lane and Hyatt Lane in the Smokies
- Long Branch Road
UNION COUNTY:
- Both directions of State Route 61 between Anderson and Knox County lines
- State Route 61 closed at Jim Town Road
- State Route 61 closed between Shirley Ann Road and Archer Road
