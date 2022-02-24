Advertisement

Which East Tennessee roads are flooded?

Officials report flooded roadways as rain moves through East Tennessee.
Flood rescue in East Knox county
Flood rescue in East Knox county(WVLT)
By Whitney Turner
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials report several roads to be flooded or have high water throughout East Tennessee. If you come across a flooded roadway, turn around and don’t drown.

ANDERSON COUNTY:

  • Hickory Valley Road at Byrams Fork Road

COCKE COUNTY:

  • SR 160 between Highway 321 and Cocke-Hamblen County line

GRAINGER COUNTY:

  • Murrell Road between Greta Road and Moyer Road
  • Lakeshore Drive between Sam Heim Road and Linda Drive
  • Lakeshore Drive between Elkins Ridge Road and Linda Circle
  • Northbound right lane of Lakeshore Drive blocked at Harrell Cemetery
  • SR 131 is closed between Clay Lane and Sidney Simmons Lane

HAMBLEN COUNTY:

  • Eastbound right shoulder of E Andrew Johnson Highway blocked near Old Russellville Pike

JEFFERSON COUNTY:

  • Old Dandridge Pike between Westford Drive and Strawberry Drive

KNOX COUNTY:

  • W Raccoon Valley Drive at Heiskell Road

SEVIER COUNTY:

  • Ernest McMahan Road near Shannon Circle and White Oak Drive is closed
  • Burden Hill Road is closed
  • New Era Road
  • Lonesome Valley
  • Sparks Lane and Hyatt Lane in the Smokies
  • Long Branch Road

UNION COUNTY:

  • Both directions of State Route 61 between Anderson and Knox County lines
  • State Route 61 closed at Jim Town Road
  • State Route 61 closed between Shirley Ann Road and Archer Road

