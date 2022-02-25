Celebrate National Pancake Day to benefit East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Visit an IHOP in East Tennessee and get free pancakes on Tuesday for National Pancake Day.

“In return for free pancakes, guests will be asked to consider leaving a donation for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals,” said East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Spokesperson Seth Linkous. “All donations made at local, participating IHOP restaurants will stay in our community, benefiting East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.”

Local IHOPs raised more than $240,000 for the hospital since 2007 and the chain as a whole raised more than $29 million nationwide to support different charities, according to Linkous.

