Celebrate National Pancake Day to benefit East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

On Tuesday, patrons can get a free short stack of pancakes from East Tennessee IHOPs.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Visit an IHOP in East Tennessee and get free pancakes on Tuesday for National Pancake Day.

“In return for free pancakes, guests will be asked to consider leaving a donation for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals,” said East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Spokesperson Seth Linkous. “All donations made at local, participating IHOP restaurants will stay in our community, benefiting East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.”

Local IHOPs raised more than $240,000 for the hospital since 2007 and the chain as a whole raised more than $29 million nationwide to support different charities, according to Linkous.

