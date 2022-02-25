Gray weekend before a big warming trend next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Welp, the First Alert is over. Unfortunately, there’s minimal sunshine this weekend, and even some light snow for a few. It’s also cold.

Next week, there’s much warmer, much ‘brighter’ news to bring you.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re keeping our eyes on the rivers. Even though the heavy rain is GONE, some rivers have yet to crest, or reach their peak height. The Clinch, Holston, and Cumberland have part of their stretches in a Flood Warning. Clouds and fog roll in tonight, which could insulate us just a little bit. There could be some slippery spots on the Plateau, on rural bridges and overpasses. The colder temps and lower traffic there combine for that.

The weekend: gloomy. There’s barely any sign of sunshine - even though we were optimistic for sun earlier this week. The northeast wind on the ground also insures we won’t warm up. In February, that’s about the worst wind direction you can have. Clouds from a Gulf of Mexico system keep us locked under a gray sky both Saturday and Sunday.

There are a few flurries early Saturday, and again very late Saturday night. The flurries could really be anywhere in the morning, with the light rain focusing on Monroe and McMinn Counties late. Both days this weekend are nearly 10 degrees below normal, meaning upper 40s at the warmest.

LOOKING AHEAD

More sun and drying time really help us out next week, along with a warming trend! We’ll start the new week back in the 50s, but we’ll climb into the 60s the rest of the week.

