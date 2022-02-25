Advertisement

How you can help families in Ukraine from East Tennessee

Bridge Refugee Services details ways to help Ukrainian families
Lana Prudyvus graduated from LMU, and came to Tennessee from Ukraine in 2013.
By Sam Luther
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:14 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Since 2018, a total of 31 people now reside in Knoxville as refugees from Ukraine, according to officials with Bridge Refugee Services.

Drocella Mugorewera is the director of the Knoxville office, and in 1985 she began college in Ukraine where she learned Russian. The very language she used now in her role at Bridge to help bring refugees to East Tennessee.

With 31 people from Ukraine living in Knoxville, Mugorewera said the conversations with those families have been hard.

“They’re speechless and they’re calling up to the world to stop the situation where it is and to save lives. To make sure their loved ones are safe, it’s a difficult situation to even have,” said Mugorewera.

She told WVLT News that if you live in East Tennessee and want to help, you can send Bridge Refugee Services a cash or check donation that will go to the Ukrainian families living in Knoxville. Mugorewera said those funds can then be sent to family of those 31 people that are still in Ukraine who may be experiencing financial hardships in the midst of a crisis.

To donate, you can go to their website and mention that you want the money to go to Ukraine relief.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marilyn Childress, President of Veteran's Heritage Site Foundation, salutes the headstone of a...
Buried treasure in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Family files lawsuit against Knox County Schools asking to ban chewing gum, eating in class
Protestors gather at Farragut schools against Knox County Schools mask mandate
“It should be a choice.” | People gather in Farragut to protest mask mandate
A kayaker’s body was recovered after she drowned in the Oconaluftee River, according to...
Kayaker drowns in Oconaluftee River near Smokemont
Russian alcohol has been banned from Bob's Liquor Store since 2014
Knoxville liquor store bans Russian alcohol

Latest News

A Newport pizzeria will give free pizza to those who bring an electric bill receipt while...
Milano’s Pizza to offer free pizza to those in need
Scattered rain and spotty snow Sunday morning
Scattered rain early Sunday with chilly conditions, drier days ahead
Knoxville bakery donating market profits to Ukraine
The corn chowder has been bringing guests to The Old Mill Restaurant for 25 years!
Soup’s On to support Sevier County charities
Alanis Hernandez Velasquez, 17, was last seen at 11:00 p.m. Friday night.
Morristown police searching for missing teen