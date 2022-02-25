How you can help families in Ukraine from East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Since 2018, a total of 31 people now reside in Knoxville as refugees from Ukraine, according to officials with Bridge Refugee Services.

Drocella Mugorewera is the director of the Knoxville office, and in 1985 she began college in Ukraine where she learned Russian. The very language she used now in her role at Bridge to help bring refugees to East Tennessee.

With 31 people from Ukraine living in Knoxville, Mugorewera said the conversations with those families have been hard.

“They’re speechless and they’re calling up to the world to stop the situation where it is and to save lives. To make sure their loved ones are safe, it’s a difficult situation to even have,” said Mugorewera.

She told WVLT News that if you live in East Tennessee and want to help, you can send Bridge Refugee Services a cash or check donation that will go to the Ukrainian families living in Knoxville. Mugorewera said those funds can then be sent to family of those 31 people that are still in Ukraine who may be experiencing financial hardships in the midst of a crisis.

To donate, you can go to their website and mention that you want the money to go to Ukraine relief.

