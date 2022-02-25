Advertisement

Kayaker drowns in Oconaluftee River near Smokemont

A kayaker’s body was recovered after she drowned in the Oconaluftee River, according to officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:21 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WVLT) - Rangers with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park assisted responders with Tribal EMS Cherokee Fire and Rescue to recover the body of a woman who was kayaking in the Oconaluftee River Thursday, according to officials with the park.

Megan Thompson, a 34-year-old woman from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, was kayaking in the river when witnesses said she floated over swift rapids.

“According to witnesses, Thompson floated over swift rapids before being pinned between a fallen tree and the riverbank,” GSMNP Spokesperson Dana Soehn said. “At 2:57 p.m., emergency responders freed Thompson’s body and removed her from the river where she was pronounced dead by the medical examiner.”

Soehn said that drowning is the third leading cause of death in the Smokies. Vehicle accidents and plane accidents are the top two causes.

“This is the first fatality in the park in 2022 and the 61st drowning on record,” Soehn said.

You can find tips on water safety on the the national park’s website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marilyn Childress, President of Veteran's Heritage Site Foundation, salutes the headstone of a...
Buried treasure in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Family files lawsuit against Knox County Schools asking to ban chewing gum, eating in class
Protestors gather at Farragut schools against Knox County Schools mask mandate
“It should be a choice.” | People gather in Farragut to protest mask mandate
Russian alcohol has been banned from Bob's Liquor Store since 2014
Knoxville liquor store bans Russian alcohol

Latest News

A Newport pizzeria will give free pizza to those who bring an electric bill receipt while...
Milano’s Pizza to offer free pizza to those in need
Scattered rain and spotty snow Sunday morning
Scattered rain early Sunday with chilly conditions, drier days ahead
Knoxville bakery donating market profits to Ukraine
The corn chowder has been bringing guests to The Old Mill Restaurant for 25 years!
Soup’s On to support Sevier County charities
Alanis Hernandez Velasquez, 17, was last seen at 11:00 p.m. Friday night.
Morristown police searching for missing teen