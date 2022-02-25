Kayaker drowns in Oconaluftee River near Smokemont

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WVLT) - Rangers with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park assisted responders with Tribal EMS Cherokee Fire and Rescue to recover the body of a woman who was kayaking in the Oconaluftee River Thursday, according to officials with the park.

Megan Thompson, a 34-year-old woman from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, was kayaking in the river when witnesses said she floated over swift rapids.

“According to witnesses, Thompson floated over swift rapids before being pinned between a fallen tree and the riverbank,” GSMNP Spokesperson Dana Soehn said. “At 2:57 p.m., emergency responders freed Thompson’s body and removed her from the river where she was pronounced dead by the medical examiner.”

Soehn said that drowning is the third leading cause of death in the Smokies. Vehicle accidents and plane accidents are the top two causes.

“This is the first fatality in the park in 2022 and the 61st drowning on record,” Soehn said.

You can find tips on water safety on the the national park’s website.

