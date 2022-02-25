Advertisement

Russia-Ukraine War could have largest economic impact on U.S. since 9/11

The University of Tennessee Director of the Energy and Environment program at the Public Policy Center, Charles Sims, said the Russia-Ukraine war could have the largest economic impact since September 11, 2001.
Russia-Ukraine War Impacts Your Wallet
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 12:15 AM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Director of the Energy and Environment program at the Public Policy Center, Charles Sims, said the Russia-Ukraine war could have the largest economic impact since September 11, 2001.

“It really depends on how this situation escalates or de-escalates,” Charles Sims, said.

The Director of Global Security program at the Public Policy Center, Krista Wiegand, said speculations as to why this war is happening include that President Joe Biden hasn’t been very strong in resolve for foreign policy.

“The main reason is really about power politics,” said Wiegand. “It’s not surprising that Putin and Russia would want to gain back the power that the Soviets had for many years and to really signal to the west and the rest of the world, that Russia’s back.”

Food and fuel prices are expected to be impacted.

“We don’t get a lot of our oil in the United States from Russia, but because they’re such a large producer on the world stage, that will likely mean that gas prices are going up,” Sims said.

Sims believed the U.S. will start producing more as prices rise.

Wiegand said, “We will see increases in gas prices and it’s already happening because of the uncertainty that was building up to the war.”

He said some things are being considered to mitigate price hikes. Sims explained the federal government is considering a moratorium on it’s gasoline tax and considering a tax holiday.

“There’s not a lot you can do to shield yourself from this,” Sims said. “A lot of the increases you’re seeing now are driven by the uncertainty around things. So there’s not supply shortages yet, but there’s essentially panic buying in the market to buy up now and the fear there will be shortages in the future.”

