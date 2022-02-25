Statement from suspect’s mother gives clues to possible motive in violent Ky. home invasion

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A possible motive is developing for a violent home invasion that resulted in the death of Jordan Morgan.

According to KSP, it happened Tuesday morning at 1266 Willis Branch Road, just outside of Richmond.

KSP says 23-year-old Gilday forced his way into the home of former state representative Wesley Morgan with a rifle. Wesley Morgan was hurt in a shootout with the intruder and his daughter, 32-year-old Jordan Morgan, was killed. Troopers say Gilday fatally shot Jordan in her bed.

State police say they do not believe there are any connections between Gilday and Jordan Morgan. The initial investigation shows they do not believe Jordan was necessarily the intended target.

According to a statement from the mother of suspect Shannon Gilday, Gilday was mentally unstable and “distraught with the certainty a nuclear war is imminent.”

First I want to state that I am greatly saddened for the Morgan family, friends and loved ones for the pain and suffering it is believed by the police that my son has caused them and especially for the loss of their daughter Jordan. It is a terrible tragedy.

My son Shannon Gilday, who I love so dearly, has not been of sound mind the last couple of weeks, distraught with the certainty a nuclear war is imminent. He spoke of building a bunker and the CIA following him. I tried to get him psychiatric help but to no avail.

I plead to Shannon to turn himself in so that he can get the help he so desperately needs.

Meanwhile, I thank my family and friends for their love and support and ask for our privacy as we navigate through this unthinkable tragedy.

The Morgan’s home is listed for sale online and has a “doomsday bunker” underneath.

KSP tells us that Gilday’s 2016 white Toyota Corolla was at the murder scene and has minor damage to the front grill and could have camping gear inside the car.

KSP says 23-year-old Shannon V. Gilday, from Taylor Mill, is the suspect in the violent home invasion that killed Jordan Morgan. (Kentucky State Police)

Our sister station in Cincinnati, FOX19, said investigators searched Gilday’s Taylor Mill apartment Wednesday.

A neighbor told FOX19 she had a strange encounter with Gilday last week.

“So I was like, ‘oh you need to use my computer. Sure come in.’ He plugs in a flash drive and I’m like, ‘what’s that?’” the neighbor said.

She then told FOX19 that Gilday explained some articles were on the drive. She said she could hear Gilday going to other neighbors’ doors to try to use their computers.

We’re told authorities are increasing patrols around campgrounds and rural areas to see if they can spot Gilday or the car.

According to U.S. Army spokesperson Heather J. Hagan, Gilday was in the regular Army from August 2018 to October 2019 and he held the rank of private at the end of service.

Anyone with additional information about the investigation is urged to call KSP Post 7 at (859) 623-2404.

