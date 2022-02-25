Advertisement

TBI agents investigate officer-involved shooting in Loudon County

Officers with the Loudon Police Department responded to a business on Kimberly Way with an arrest warrant for a worker, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:09 PM EST
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Loudon Police Department on Thursday, according to officials with the bureau.

Shortly before noon, officers with the Loudon Police Department responded to a business on Kimberly Way to serve an arrest warrant on a worker.

“When officers approached him, the subject pulled out a knife and refused commands to drop it,” a representative for the bureau said. “Reports from the scene indicate that after taser attempts failed to stop him, the man ran out of the building, leading to a foot chase with the officers and deputies with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. The man continued to wield the knife, and one Loudon officer fired at the subject, striking him.”

No officers were injured and the man was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to the representative.

This is a developing story.

