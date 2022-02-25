TBI agents investigate officer-involved shooting in Loudon County

LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Loudon Police Department on Thursday, according to officials with the bureau.

Shortly before noon, officers with the Loudon Police Department responded to a business on Kimberly Way to serve an arrest warrant on a worker.

“When officers approached him, the subject pulled out a knife and refused commands to drop it,” a representative for the bureau said. “Reports from the scene indicate that after taser attempts failed to stop him, the man ran out of the building, leading to a foot chase with the officers and deputies with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. The man continued to wield the knife, and one Loudon officer fired at the subject, striking him.”

No officers were injured and the man was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to the representative.

