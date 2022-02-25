Woman with East Tennessee ties fears for family in Ukraine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As explosions go off in Ukraine, Lana Prudyvus feels every impact more than 5,000 miles away. She’s from the western part of Ukraine in a city called Lviv, her family that remains there is unharmed and safe.

Prudyvus played tennis at LMU, and got her degree there before moving to California. Now having a 10-hour time difference with her family in Ukraine, she’s finding it difficult to know how they’re doing.

“Every minute I try to get in touch with my family and I’m just mentally preparing myself that I’m going to see something that’s just completely devastating,” said Prudyvus.

Over the past week, her family has been preparing on their own. Although the war hasn’t reached their city yet, Prudyvus said her 15-year-old sister had been handed packets of information on what to do if your school or city gets bombed or attacked. Her family getting with their neighbors, making sure they are prepared if the war comes to their front door.

“I think they met a couple days ago before this war officially started to talk about what can we do when this happens. Who has a basement? Who has a bunker? Who has weapons,” said Prudyvus.

While she awaits daily news if her family is safe, Prudyvus doesn’t know when the next time she’ll see everyone in person will be.

For now, she said she’s hoping for the best but preparing for the worst every day as she keeps up with what’s happening back in her home country.

