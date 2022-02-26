Advertisement

An offensive explosion as the Vols rout Iona 27-1

Trey Lipscomb hits for the cycle going 5 for 5 with 9 runs batted in
KNOXVILLE, TN - February 18, 2022 - Infielder Trey Lipscomb #21 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Georgia Southern Eagles and the Tennessee Volunteers at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Ian Cox/Tennessee Athletics(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 15 Tennessee overwhelmed Iona from start to finish in a 27-1 victory in Friday’s series opener at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Trey Lipscomb finished the game a perfect 5-for-5 with nine RBIs and became the first Vol to hit for the cycle since Jordan Rodgers against Kentucky in 2016.

Ten different Vols drove in runs in the game as UT scored in seven of the eight innings it batted in, including four runs in the first, eight in the second and five in the fourth. The Big Orange blasted five home runs for the second straight game with freshmen Blake Burke and Jared Dickey hitting the first homers of their careers.

Freshman right hander Chase Burns made his second start and put together another impressive performance on the mound, allowing just one unearned run on four hits while striking out four in five innings of work to earn the win and improve to 2-0 on the year.

Tennessee (5-0) jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead thanks to a Drew Gilbert RBI single and a three-run homer by Lipscomb in the bottom of the first. The Vols blew the game wide open with an eight spot in the second. Gilbert, Lipscomb, Jorel OrtegaEvan RussellCortland Lawson and Seth Stephenson all drove in runs in the inning to give the Big Orange a 12-0 lead.

UT’s bullpen allowed just one hit and didn’t issue a walk in four innings. Camden SewellDrew PattersonKirby Connell and Mark McLaughlin all pitched a scoreless inning and combined for nine strikeouts. Luca Lotito and Phoenix Bowman both had a pair of hits for the Gaels (0-4) while Brad Polinsky drove in Iona’s lone run.

The Vols will look to take the series with a win on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m. Tickets for the game are available at AllVols.com

LIPSCOMB’S CYCLE: Tennessee senior third baseman Trey Lipscomb had a night to remember, becoming just the fourth player in program history to hit for the cycle and the first since 2016. Lipscomb homered in the first inning, doubled in the second, singled in the third and tripled in the fifth to accomplish the rare feat.

The Frederick, Maryland, native finished the day with five hits, two doubles, three runs scored and nine RBIs, all career highs. Lipscomb’s nine RBIs was one away from tying the program record. He is the first Vol to finish with eight or more RBIs in a game since Jordan Rodgers had eight against Kentucky on April 1, 2016, when he also hit for the cycle.

