Family Dollar stores gradually reopening after rodent infestation at distribution center

(Source: WMC)
By Briseida Holguin
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dozens of Family Dollar stores in the Memphis area remain closed.

The stores were closed due to a rodent infestation at the Family Dollar distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas.

Family Dollar says it’s in the process of reopening stores gradually.

The Memphis NAACP handed out $7,500 worth of Kroger gift cards Friday to help families forced to throw away food purchased at Family Dollar stores.

“The Family Dollar store situation was horrific,” said Vickie Terry, executive director of the NAACP Memphis branch. “For a billion dollar company to have such horrific working conditions, sending out products that are rat infested, we needed to do something.”

Gift cards were given out on a first-come, first-served.

A line of cars stretched out of the parking lot and the gift cards went fast.

“This is going to help out so much, like you guys don’t even know how grateful we are since our Family Dollars has been closed, because we didn’t know what was going on. We were like, what is going on, because we usually stop at Family Dollar every day to get bread, milk, cereal,” said Cornelia White.

“It’s going to some of the things that we had to throw away because of the rats,” said Audrey Buckley.

Family Dollar says it closed 61 stores in the Memphis area to “provide time to properly pull and dispose of product, as well as sanitize impacted areas.”

A 22-page FDA report detailed how health inspectors found live and dead rodents in food storage areas at the Family Dollar warehouse in West Memphis.

The investigation is ongoing and Family Dollar says it is “fully cooperating with all regulatory agencies in the resolution of this matter and are in the process of remediating the issue.”

Family Dollar says it’s “currently paying store associates for their scheduled shifts and we are offering working hours to the distribution center associates.”

The company says the distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas is open and operating at a limited capacity.

Family Dollar said the “center is not currently shipping FDA-regulated products, such as packaged human and animal food, drug products, dietary supplements, medical devices and cosmetics.

