How the Knoxville Police Advisory & Review Committee came to be

In 1998, Black leaders in Knoxville called for a police review board after two alleged instances of police brutality resulting in the deaths of Juan Lorenzo Daniels and Andre Stenson.
Even today the Knoxville community can learn a lot from events in the citizens review board scrapbook.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Beck Cultural Exchange Center showcased a scrapbook that documents how the citizens of Knoxville influenced the beginnings of the Police Advisory and Review Committee.

For decades there have been documented articles in Knoxville of Black men suspected of dying at the hands of police. Renee Kesler, president of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center, said that in the 1990′s the community was ready for a change.

“At that time, our mayor is going to be Mayor Victor Ashe. He’s also going to get very involved in this and say you know what it is time for us to do something about it,” shared Kesler.

In 1998, Black leaders in Knoxville called for a police review board after two alleged instances of police brutality resulting in the deaths of Juan Lorenzo Daniels and Andre Stenson.

After these two cases, over 500 residents were said to have appeared at the Knoxville City Council to protest the police actions with a petition with more than 1,100 signatures.

Although council had approved installing video cameras in police cruisers, Ashe said there still wasn’t a push to create a review board, that’s why he ultimately created the board through an executive order.

“It worked well and it continues today, and two years later after I created my executive order the city council agreed and said that it was working and adopted it unanimously. The reason I wanted that to happen is I didn’t want a future mayor to come in by executive order repeal what I had already set up,” shared Ashe.

Kesler said even today the Knoxville community can learn a lot from events in the citizens review board scrapbook

“We can learn from history. This is not new. We’ve been here before. How do we challenge it-- how do we rise up from some of things that were done? What can we learn from history.”

Today the review board is known as PARC. The board reviews police activity and makes recommendations to the chief of police serving as a a type of bridge of communication from the community to police officers.

