Knoxville bakery donating market profits to Ukraine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville bakery is set to donate its entire profits from the Old Sevier Sunday Market to help Ukraine in its struggle with Russia.

Fräuleinwunder Bakery announced on Facebook Friday that they plan to donate 100% of their sales to the Ukrainian Red Cross and Sunflower of Peace organizations. Sunflower of Peace is a nonprofit that sends aid to Ukrainian orphans and those displaced by the conflict with Russia.

“Please stop by and enjoy some bread and brioche pastries and support the people of Ukraine who need us dearly!” the post read.

The market is set for Sunday, Feb. 27, from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

