Advertisement

Knoxville bakery donating market profits to Ukraine

A Knoxville bakery is set to donate their entire profits from the Old Sevier Sunday Market to help Ukraine in its struggle with Russia.
(KVLY)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville bakery is set to donate its entire profits from the Old Sevier Sunday Market to help Ukraine in its struggle with Russia.

Fräuleinwunder Bakery announced on Facebook Friday that they plan to donate 100% of their sales to the Ukrainian Red Cross and Sunflower of Peace organizations. Sunflower of Peace is a nonprofit that sends aid to Ukrainian orphans and those displaced by the conflict with Russia.

“Please stop by and enjoy some bread and brioche pastries and support the people of Ukraine who need us dearly!” the post read.

The market is set for Sunday, Feb. 27, from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

In light of the war that Russia started in Ukraine I will be donating 100% of my sales made at this Sunday’s market to...

Posted by Fräuleinwunder Bakery on Friday, February 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marilyn Childress, President of Veteran's Heritage Site Foundation, salutes the headstone of a...
Buried treasure in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Family files lawsuit against Knox County Schools asking to ban chewing gum, eating in class
Protestors gather at Farragut schools against Knox County Schools mask mandate
“It should be a choice.” | People gather in Farragut to protest mask mandate
A kayaker’s body was recovered after she drowned in the Oconaluftee River, according to...
Kayaker drowns in Oconaluftee River near Smokemont
Russian alcohol has been banned from Bob's Liquor Store since 2014
Knoxville liquor store bans Russian alcohol

Latest News

A Newport pizzeria will give free pizza to those who bring an electric bill receipt while...
Milano’s Pizza to offer free pizza to those in need
Scattered rain and spotty snow Sunday morning
Scattered rain early Sunday with chilly conditions, drier days ahead
The corn chowder has been bringing guests to The Old Mill Restaurant for 25 years!
Soup’s On to support Sevier County charities
Alanis Hernandez Velasquez, 17, was last seen at 11:00 p.m. Friday night.
Morristown police searching for missing teen