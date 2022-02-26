Advertisement

Knoxville liquor store bans Russian alcohol

Russian alcohol has been banned from Bob’s Liquor Store since 2014.
By Sam Luther
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2014, when Russia invaded Crimea, the owners at Bob’s Liquor Store decided to stop selling any Russian alcohol at their store.

Owner Ashley Haun took over the business from her step dad Bob, and continued the same rule.

“We felt like we had to take a strong stance against it,” said Haun.

The store still has brands like Smirnoff because they weren’t made in Russia, while brands produced there aren’t able to be sold at Bob’s.

Haun said they haven’t seen a big loss of business, and that most people agree with the stance.

As Russia attacks Ukraine, Haun is proud of the stance the store has taken.

“Who knew it would be so relevant today,” said Haun.

The store said they used to sell a Ukrainian vodka, but haven’t had it in quite some time due to a lack of availability.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marilyn Childress, President of Veteran's Heritage Site Foundation, salutes the headstone of a...
Buried treasure in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Family files lawsuit against Knox County Schools asking to ban chewing gum, eating in class
Protestors gather at Farragut schools against Knox County Schools mask mandate
“It should be a choice.” | People gather in Farragut to protest mask mandate
A kayaker’s body was recovered after she drowned in the Oconaluftee River, according to...
Kayaker drowns in Oconaluftee River near Smokemont

Latest News

A Newport pizzeria will give free pizza to those who bring an electric bill receipt while...
Milano’s Pizza to offer free pizza to those in need
Scattered rain and spotty snow Sunday morning
Scattered rain early Sunday with chilly conditions, drier days ahead
Knoxville bakery donating market profits to Ukraine
The corn chowder has been bringing guests to The Old Mill Restaurant for 25 years!
Soup’s On to support Sevier County charities
Alanis Hernandez Velasquez, 17, was last seen at 11:00 p.m. Friday night.
Morristown police searching for missing teen