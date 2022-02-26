Advertisement

Missing Knoxville woman with early on-set dementia found safe

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department were searching for a missing 64-year-old woman with early on-set dementia.
KPD officers searching for missing woman.
KPD officers searching for missing woman.(KPD)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Knoxville woman with early on-set dementia Friday who was later found safe Saturday morning.

KPD Special Crimes Unit investigators said 64-year-old Tonia Carter has early on-set dementia and was last seen leaving her home around 5 p.m. Friday on Chapman Highway.

“She was last seen wearing a black jacket and pink bonnet,” said KPD Spokesperson Stacey Payne. “Her family is concerned that she may have taken a bus to the downtown area.”

She was located and safe, according to Payne.

