Advertisement

Milano’s Pizza to offer free pizza to those in need

The pizzeria is located at 465 West Broadway in Newport.
A Newport pizzeria will give free pizza to those who bring an electric bill receipt while...
A Newport pizzeria will give free pizza to those who bring an electric bill receipt while dining in or picking up food.(PRNewswire)
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Newport pizzeria announced they would be giving free pizza to families in need on Facebook Friday.

The owners of Milano’s Pizza, located at 465 West Broadway in Newport, said that they wanted to find a way to help the community due to increasing utility bills in the area, saying they had been affected tremendously.

According to the post, families in need, especially those living on a fixed income, can get a free personal one-topping pizza by bringing their electric bill receipt with them into the restaurant when picking up food or dining in.

The owners said that although the free pizza “might not be much,” they hoped it would put a smile on the face of those who receive the pizza.

Learn more on Milano’s Pizza website.

We all been effecting by our utility bill increasing tremendously. We try find way to help Specially to those living on...

Posted by Milano's Pizza on Friday, February 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marilyn Childress, President of Veteran's Heritage Site Foundation, salutes the headstone of a...
Buried treasure in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Family files lawsuit against Knox County Schools asking to ban chewing gum, eating in class
Protestors gather at Farragut schools against Knox County Schools mask mandate
“It should be a choice.” | People gather in Farragut to protest mask mandate
A kayaker’s body was recovered after she drowned in the Oconaluftee River, according to...
Kayaker drowns in Oconaluftee River near Smokemont
Russian alcohol has been banned from Bob's Liquor Store since 2014
Knoxville liquor store bans Russian alcohol

Latest News

Scattered rain and spotty snow Sunday morning
Scattered rain early Sunday with chilly conditions, drier days ahead
Knoxville bakery donating market profits to Ukraine
The corn chowder has been bringing guests to The Old Mill Restaurant for 25 years!
Soup’s On to support Sevier County charities
Alanis Hernandez Velasquez, 17, was last seen at 11:00 p.m. Friday night.
Morristown police searching for missing teen