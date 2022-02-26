Milano’s Pizza to offer free pizza to those in need

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Newport pizzeria announced they would be giving free pizza to families in need on Facebook Friday.

The owners of Milano’s Pizza, located at 465 West Broadway in Newport, said that they wanted to find a way to help the community due to increasing utility bills in the area, saying they had been affected tremendously.

According to the post, families in need, especially those living on a fixed income, can get a free personal one-topping pizza by bringing their electric bill receipt with them into the restaurant when picking up food or dining in.

The owners said that although the free pizza “might not be much,” they hoped it would put a smile on the face of those who receive the pizza.

