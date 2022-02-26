Morristown police searching for missing teen

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Police Department is searching for a missing teenager, according to a news release Saturday morning.

Investigators have asked for the public’s assistance locating 17-year-old Alanis Hernandez Velasquez.

According to officials, she was last seen by her caregivers at approximately 11:00 p.m. Friday night and may be in the Johnson City area.

Alanis has long black hair and blue eyes. She is 5′4″ and reportedly weighs approximately 150 pounds. The teen was reportedly last seen wearing a black jacket and black jeans.

Those with information are asked to contact MPD through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701 or Det. Lt. Vicki Arnold at 423-585-2734 or email varnold@mymorristown.com.

