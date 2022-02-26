Advertisement

Morristown police searching for missing teen

Investigators have asked for assistance locating 17-year-old Alanis Hernandez Velasquez.
Alanis Hernandez Velasquez, 17, was last seen at 11:00 p.m. Friday night.
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Police Department is searching for a missing teenager, according to a news release Saturday morning.

Investigators have asked for the public’s assistance locating 17-year-old Alanis Hernandez Velasquez.

According to officials, she was last seen by her caregivers at approximately 11:00 p.m. Friday night and may be in the Johnson City area.

Alanis has long black hair and blue eyes. She is 5′4″ and reportedly weighs approximately 150 pounds. The teen was reportedly last seen wearing a black jacket and black jeans.

Those with information are asked to contact MPD through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701 or Det. Lt. Vicki Arnold at 423-585-2734 or email varnold@mymorristown.com.

