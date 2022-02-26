Advertisement

People rally for Ukraine at Tennessee State Capitol

The group said the demonstration was a call for action, hoping others will “Stand for Ukraine.”
By Justina Latimer
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is impacting people around the globe, including some here in Tennessee.

On Friday morning, a group of people came together to rally at the Tennessee State Capitol. Some held signs stating, “save Ukraine.” Others shared personal stories of family members currently in Ukraine.

The rally comes after Russia invaded Ukraine. So far, 18,000 guns with ammunition have been given out to people in Ukraine. All men ages 18 to 60 are banned from leaving the country.

“I have friends who are sleeping in the subway station because they are no longer safe in their homes. Their pets, their children are all with them and the situation is grim because we don’t know how long this is going to last and supplies are not endless,” said Alyssa Kaiser.

“Ukrainian are very proud to be Ukrainians and right now the whole country is united against Russian aggression. Please help us to fight this.”

