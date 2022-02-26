Vols extend lead late at TBA

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 17th-ranked Tennessee basketball team returns home for a ranked showdown Saturday afternoon, facing off with the No. 3 Auburn Tigers inside Thompson-Boling Arena at 4 p.m.

Tennessee (20-7, 11-4 SEC) picked up its 20th win of the season Tuesday with an 81-60 win at Missouri. All-SEC candidate Kennedy Chandler led the way for the Vols with 23 points on 9-for-12 shooting with a career-high eight rebounds and six assists.

Joining Chandler in double figures was fellow All-SEC hopeful Santiago Vescovi, who scored 14 points on 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range, and Victor Bailey Jr., who scored 11 points on 5-for-8 shooting.

The 2021-22 season is the third season of the Rick Barnes era in which the Vols have reached 20 wins, and the first since 2018-19.

Up next, Tennessee heads south for its final road game of the regular season, taking on Georgia on Tuesday in Athens, Georgia. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

1ST HALF:

Vols got off to a nice start in the offensive end hitting 4 of their first 7 shots including two 3′s. Tennessee leads Auburn 10-6 at the first media timeout.

UT has a 12-11 lead and it’s because of rebounds. 13-3 advantage there including 7 at the offensive end leading to 2nd chance points. 11:43 to go in the half.

It is an absolute battle in front of a frenzied crowd at TBA. Can’t say enough about the job Tennessee is doing on the offensive glass. 10 rebounds there leading to an 18-13 lead with 7:18 left in the 1st half.

Back to back turnovers by Vols allows Auburn to tie the game at 19. Nine too pleased, Rick BARNES calls an immediate timeout!

Auburn uses defense to turn into offense and goes on a 13-0 run. Tigers lead Vols 26-21 with 2:59 remaining in the half. Home crowd wondering where the offense has gone?

Tigers head to the locker room leading Tennessee by six, 31-25. Vols outrebounding Auburn 28-17, but 9 Tennessee turnovers have hurt through one half of play. Josiah-Jordan James has 7 points fore Tennessee. Jabari Smith leads Auburn with 11.

2ND HALF

Tennessee with just six points so far in the second half, three of them courtesy of a 3-pointer by Brandon Huntley-Hatfield to cut an 11pt. Auburn lead to 39-31 with 15:26 to go in the game.

Everybody’s in the house today, including UT baseball coach Tony Vitello following his team’s dismantling once again of Iona.

Tony Vitello in the house rocking a Zakai Ziegler jersey 🍊 pic.twitter.com/SB4Hj2V90U — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) February 26, 2022

Down 39-28 the Vols come all the way back to tie it on a Zakai Zeigler 3-pointer. Tigers back up 41-39 with over 11 to play.

Tennessee playing its collective heart out outrebounding auburn 47-28. 14 turnovers have been a porblem, but the Vols lead by a bucket, 45-43 at the under 8-minute media timeout.

Vols extend the lead to 60-49 with 3:38 to play. Four UT players in double figures including Santiago Vescovi with 12 points. Big star though is rebounding with. A 52-29 advantage for the Big Orange as they look to upset coach Pearl and his 3rd ranked Tigers!

