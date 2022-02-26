Proud mom visits Tennessee basketball player all the way from Helsinki

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Tennessee basketball player got a special surprise Saturday; his mom took a trip from Helsinki to visit him.

Olivier Nkamhoua’s mom was featured in a video posted by Tennessee Athletics surprising her son with a box of his favorite chocolates all the way from Finland. “He doesn’t know I’m coming, so I’m really excited,” she said in the video.

Nkamhoua has been out of play since injuring his foot in a win over South Carolina earlier in the month. He will likely remain out for the rest of the season.

The last few weeks haven't been easy on Olivier.



So Mom flew in from Helsinki for a surprise visit 🧡 pic.twitter.com/9xLXRJy1vJ — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 26, 2022

The emotional video cut to her surprising the player from behind, and the two share a hug. “The mask kind of threw me off, but as soon as I saw her eyes I just thought that wasn’t possible.”

The whole visit was kept as a secret, which managed to pan out to an impactful surprise.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.