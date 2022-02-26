Advertisement

Proud mom visits Tennessee basketball player all the way from Helsinki

One Tennessee basketball player got a special surprise Saturday; his mom took a trip from Finland to visit him.
Olivier Nkamhoua
Olivier Nkamhoua(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Tennessee basketball player got a special surprise Saturday; his mom took a trip from Helsinki to visit him.

Olivier Nkamhoua’s mom was featured in a video posted by Tennessee Athletics surprising her son with a box of his favorite chocolates all the way from Finland. “He doesn’t know I’m coming, so I’m really excited,” she said in the video.

Nkamhoua has been out of play since injuring his foot in a win over South Carolina earlier in the month. He will likely remain out for the rest of the season.

The emotional video cut to her surprising the player from behind, and the two share a hug. “The mask kind of threw me off, but as soon as I saw her eyes I just thought that wasn’t possible.”

The whole visit was kept as a secret, which managed to pan out to an impactful surprise.

