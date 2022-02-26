Scattered rain early Sunday with chilly conditions, drier days ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are going to continue to see scattered rain to some spotty snow overnight into Sunday morning, but drier and sunnier weather is on the way!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight we will see scattered showers with some spotty snow possible along the Tennessee/Kentucky line. Areas south of I-40 could pick up about half an inch of rain. The snow that falls along the Tennessee/Kentucky line will be light and shouldn’t amount to much. Maybe a light dusting on elevated surfaces. Temperatures drop to near 38 degrees by Sunday morning.

Your Sunday starts out gloomy and rainy. That rain becomes more spotty by lunch time. Highs will only get to near 44 degrees. Stray showers are possible Sunday afternoon with those mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will clear out Sunday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

The sunshine really returns Monday and sticks around all week! Highs will be seasonable Monday with temperatures near 55 degrees.

A few clouds filter in Tuesday with highs closer to 60. The 60s stick around Wednesday and Thursday.

We could get into the 70s by the end of the week and into next weekend! The dry stretch continues for several days as well.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Saturday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.