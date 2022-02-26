Advertisement

Scattered rain early Sunday with chilly conditions, drier days ahead

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking warmer and sunnier days in the First Alert 8-day planner.
Scattered rain and spotty snow Sunday morning
Scattered rain and spotty snow Sunday morning(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are going to continue to see scattered rain to some spotty snow overnight into Sunday morning, but drier and sunnier weather is on the way!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight we will see scattered showers with some spotty snow possible along the Tennessee/Kentucky line. Areas south of I-40 could pick up about half an inch of rain. The snow that falls along the Tennessee/Kentucky line will be light and shouldn’t amount to much. Maybe a light dusting on elevated surfaces. Temperatures drop to near 38 degrees by Sunday morning.

Your Sunday starts out gloomy and rainy. That rain becomes more spotty by lunch time. Highs will only get to near 44 degrees. Stray showers are possible Sunday afternoon with those mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will clear out Sunday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

The sunshine really returns Monday and sticks around all week! Highs will be seasonable Monday with temperatures near 55 degrees.

A few clouds filter in Tuesday with highs closer to 60. The 60s stick around Wednesday and Thursday.

We could get into the 70s by the end of the week and into next weekend! The dry stretch continues for several days as well.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Saturday evening's First Alert 8-day planner
Saturday evening's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marilyn Childress, President of Veteran's Heritage Site Foundation, salutes the headstone of a...
Buried treasure in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Family files lawsuit against Knox County Schools asking to ban chewing gum, eating in class
Protestors gather at Farragut schools against Knox County Schools mask mandate
“It should be a choice.” | People gather in Farragut to protest mask mandate
A kayaker’s body was recovered after she drowned in the Oconaluftee River, according to...
Kayaker drowns in Oconaluftee River near Smokemont
Russian alcohol has been banned from Bob's Liquor Store since 2014
Knoxville liquor store bans Russian alcohol

Latest News

Gatlinburg, TN fall 2021
Staying cloudy today with rain on the way
The five days of rain are wrapping up. Still, there's barely any sunshine on your weekend.
Gray weekend before a big warming trend next week
Ben's forecast
Ben tracks delayed sunshine and warmth for next week
Cooler, some PM clearing Friday
Cooler with spotty showers after that soggy week