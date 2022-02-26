Advertisement

SEC Releases 2022 Media Days Schedule

UT also releases dates for annual coaches clinic
UT head coach at SEC Football Media days in 2021
UT head coach at SEC Football Media days in 2021(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference has released the dates for this summer’s SEC Media Days, the 2nd for Josh Heupel as Tennessee head coach. This years event will take place in Atlanta, Georgia the week of July 18thy,

2022 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

Monday, July 18 Brian Kelly (LSU), Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss), Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri)

Tuesday, July 19 Nick Saban (Alabama), Mike Leach (Mississippi State), Shane Beamer (South Carolina), Clark Lea (Vanderbilt)

Wednesday, July 20 Sam Pittman (Arkansas), Billy Napier (Florida), Kirby Smart (Georgia), Mark Stoops (Kentucky)

Thursday, July 21 Bryan Harsin (Auburn), Josh Heupel (Tennessee), Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M)

Tennessee Football Coaches Clinic Set For March 31-April 2

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his coaching staff headline the 2022 Tennessee Football Coaches Clinic, which will be held March 31-April 2 at the Anderson Training Center on campus.The clinic is open to all high school and middle school head and assistant coaches.

The cost of the clinic is $70 per attendee and will feature chalk talk sessions and dinner with the Volunteer staff on Thursday, access to spring practice and speakers on Friday, a Friday night steak dinner and an invitation to the Vols’ spring scrimmage on Saturday.

For information on registration, visit TennesseeFootballCamp.com.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marilyn Childress, President of Veteran's Heritage Site Foundation, salutes the headstone of a...
Buried treasure in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Family files lawsuit against Knox County Schools asking to ban chewing gum, eating in class
Protestors gather at Farragut schools against Knox County Schools mask mandate
“It should be a choice.” | People gather in Farragut to protest mask mandate
A kayaker’s body was recovered after she drowned in the Oconaluftee River, according to...
Kayaker drowns in Oconaluftee River near Smokemont
Russian alcohol has been banned from Bob's Liquor Store since 2014
Knoxville liquor store bans Russian alcohol

Latest News

A Newport pizzeria will give free pizza to those who bring an electric bill receipt while...
Milano’s Pizza to offer free pizza to those in need
Scattered rain and spotty snow Sunday morning
Scattered rain early Sunday with chilly conditions, drier days ahead
Knoxville bakery donating market profits to Ukraine
The corn chowder has been bringing guests to The Old Mill Restaurant for 25 years!
Soup’s On to support Sevier County charities
Alanis Hernandez Velasquez, 17, was last seen at 11:00 p.m. Friday night.
Morristown police searching for missing teen