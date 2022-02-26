SEC Releases 2022 Media Days Schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference has released the dates for this summer’s SEC Media Days, the 2nd for Josh Heupel as Tennessee head coach. This years event will take place in Atlanta, Georgia the week of July 18thy,

2022 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

Monday, July 18 Brian Kelly (LSU), Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss), Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri)

Tuesday, July 19 Nick Saban (Alabama), Mike Leach (Mississippi State), Shane Beamer (South Carolina), Clark Lea (Vanderbilt)

Wednesday, July 20 Sam Pittman (Arkansas), Billy Napier (Florida), Kirby Smart (Georgia), Mark Stoops (Kentucky)

Thursday, July 21 Bryan Harsin (Auburn), Josh Heupel (Tennessee), Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M)

Tennessee Football Coaches Clinic Set For March 31-April 2

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his coaching staff headline the 2022 Tennessee Football Coaches Clinic, which will be held March 31-April 2 at the Anderson Training Center on campus.The clinic is open to all high school and middle school head and assistant coaches.

The cost of the clinic is $70 per attendee and will feature chalk talk sessions and dinner with the Volunteer staff on Thursday, access to spring practice and speakers on Friday, a Friday night steak dinner and an invitation to the Vols’ spring scrimmage on Saturday.

For information on registration, visit TennesseeFootballCamp.com.

