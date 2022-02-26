Advertisement

Soup’s On to support Sevier County charities

The Old Mill is serving lunch at Citizens National Bank Locations this week.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Old Mill and Citizens National Bank have teamed up to help raise money for two Sevier County non-profits.

Corn Chowder, Loaded Potato Soup and Vegetable Beef Soup are on the menu this week as they hope to raise thousands of dollars for Sevier County Food Ministries and Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries.

Single servings are $6 and come with a fresh piece of sourdough bread.

The soup will be served a various CNB locations across Sevier County starting Monday at the main branch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Citizens National Bank will match dollar for dollar the money raised through the week.

