Soup’s On to support Sevier County charities

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Old Mill and Citizens National Bank have teamed up to help raise money for two Sevier County non-profits.

Corn Chowder, Loaded Potato Soup and Vegetable Beef Soup are on the menu this week as they hope to raise thousands of dollars for Sevier County Food Ministries and Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries.

Single servings are $6 and come with a fresh piece of sourdough bread.

This bowl of rich and creamy soup is a winner at the Old Mill Pottery House Cafe. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

The soup will be served a various CNB locations across Sevier County starting Monday at the main branch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Citizens National Bank will match dollar for dollar the money raised through the week.

Soup’s On! Make plans to have lunch with CNB next week at one of their select branch locations. They'll be serving delicious soup prepared by The Old Mill while raising money for SMARM and Sevier County Food Ministries! (The Old Mill)

