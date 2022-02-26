Staying cloudy today with rain on the way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning! Welcome to Saturday. We’re waking up to a few spotty snow showers in the mountains, otherwise it’s a chilly start to Saturday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Skies stay mostly cloudy today and eventually leads to rain as we move into the early evening hours.

Highs on Saturday will be near 48 in Knoxville to 45 in Crossville.

Rain will start to move back in after sunset this evening. Tonight we’ll have more rain chances with temperatures near 36 to start Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Overall we’ll see around a quarter to half an inch of rain Saturday into Sunday.

More sun and drying time really help us out next week, along with a warming trend! We’ll start the new week back in the 50s, but we’ll climb into the 60s the rest of the week.

More sunshine will be with us next week. (WVLT)

