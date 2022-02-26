Advertisement

Staying cloudy today with rain on the way

Skies stay mostly cloudy today and eventually leads to rain as we move into the early evening hours.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning! Welcome to Saturday. We’re waking up to a few spotty snow showers in the mountains, otherwise it’s a chilly start to Saturday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Skies stay mostly cloudy today and eventually leads to rain as we move into the early evening hours.

Highs on Saturday will be near 48 in Knoxville to 45 in Crossville.

Rain will start to move back in after sunset this evening. Tonight we’ll have more rain chances with temperatures near 36 to start Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Overall we’ll see around a quarter to half an inch of rain Saturday into Sunday.

More sun and drying time really help us out next week, along with a warming trend! We’ll start the new week back in the 50s, but we’ll climb into the 60s the rest of the week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

More sunshine will be with us next week.
More sunshine will be with us next week.(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marilyn Childress, President of Veteran's Heritage Site Foundation, salutes the headstone of a...
Buried treasure in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Family files lawsuit against Knox County Schools asking to ban chewing gum, eating in class
Protestors gather at Farragut schools against Knox County Schools mask mandate
“It should be a choice.” | People gather in Farragut to protest mask mandate
A kayaker’s body was recovered after she drowned in the Oconaluftee River, according to...
Kayaker drowns in Oconaluftee River near Smokemont
Russian alcohol has been banned from Bob's Liquor Store since 2014
Knoxville liquor store bans Russian alcohol

Latest News

Scattered rain and spotty snow Sunday morning
Scattered rain early Sunday with chilly conditions, drier days ahead
The five days of rain are wrapping up. Still, there's barely any sunshine on your weekend.
Gray weekend before a big warming trend next week
Ben's forecast
Ben tracks delayed sunshine and warmth for next week
Cooler, some PM clearing Friday
Cooler with spotty showers after that soggy week