Tennessee to receive over $600M in landmark opioid settlement

After three years of negotiations to resolve more than 4,000 claims of state and local governments across the country, the agreement was settled Friday.
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three major distributors finalized nationwide settlements over their role in the opioid addiction crisis. The announcement cleared the way for $26 billion to be sent to many state and local governments in the U.S., including a hefty sum to Tennessee.

After three years of negotiations to resolve more than 4,000 state and local government claims across the country, the second-largest multistate agreement in United States history was settled Friday.

Johnson & Johnson, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson announced the settlement plan last year, but the deal was contingent on participation from a critical mass of state and local governments.

“Help is on the way,” said General Slatery. “Our objective – and the reason we have aggressively held these companies accountable from the start- is to abate the crisis in Tennessee by providing direct assistance to those hit the hardest. We are grateful to our AG colleagues and our state and local leaders for their help and cooperation.”

In Tennessee, officials said that more than 150 local governments joined the settlement; therefore, the state will get a total share of over $600 million in the next 18 years, beginning in the second quarter of 2022.

While officials say that none of the settlement money will go directly to victims of opioid addiction or their survivors, the vast majority of it is required to be used to deal with the epidemic.

The settlements will also go beyond money. J&J, which has stopped selling prescription opioids, agreed not to resume. The distributors also said they would agree to send data to a clearinghouse intended to help flag when prescription drugs are diverted to the black market.

While the distributors are not admitting to wrongdoing, they did release a joint statement that called the implementation of the settlement “a key milestone toward achieving broad resolution of governmental opioid claims and delivering meaningful relief to communities across the United States.”

Learn more about what the settlement means to Tennessee on the state’s website.

