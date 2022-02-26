Unique cooking classroom opens new Knoxville location, doubles in size

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Starting from scratch comes natural to Chef John Alunni at the Cutting Edge Classroom Cooking School. He’s taught thousands of East Tennesseans how to create special meals like sushi, snake sausage and over easy eggs.

“I think I don’t think anybody in the state does exactly what we do at the size of classes we do and the services we offer and the way we offer them,” Alunni said.

Even with all of his experience, the teacher would soon learn there’s no perfect recipe for saving his business from the chopping block.

“My wife and I kind of just said, you know what, this happened for some some reason we don’t know what yet,” Alunni said.

With new developments coming to the Farragut area, Alunni’s old building was bought out from under him and his wife, which forced them to find a different location.

“And, we ran into a lot of setbacks. Contractors, COVID, people getting sick, not being able to get the equipment that we needed to open right down to having trouble finding the flooring, I mean everything deliveries being late,” Alunni said. “So, anybody that’s opening a business at this time, or has in the last year understands how challenging it’s been for for people to get their business off the ground.”

What should have been a few months to move into a new place took up to a year, but they’d eventually get back into a kitchen doubled in size. The new space is now giving them room to go from 20 people in a class to 60.

“It never crossed my mind to toss my hands up, though, because we’ve never been quitters. And you know, if we tossed our hands up it would be because we’re ready to retire. And I’m not ready for that yet,” Alunni said.

Kids, couples and friends can join a class at the Cutting Edge’s new location at 150 North Martinwood Road in Knoxville.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.