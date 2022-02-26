UT Softball 3-1 at Mary Nutter Classic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The No. 17 Lady Vol softball team split a pair of games on Friday at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, shutting out UC San Diego, 8-0, in the morning matchup before dropping the afternoon bout with Oregon State, 5-2.

Junior outfielder Kiki Milloy had home runs in both contests and has homered in three consecutive games at the MNCC. The Woodinville, Washington, native leads the Lady Vols with nine RBIs, eight runs scored and four stolen bases over the course of the tournament.

Game 1 - No. 17 Tennessee 8, UC San Diego 0

The Lady Vols were dominant throughout the morning on their way to win No. 9 on the season, claiming a five-inning run-rule shutout over UC San Diego, 8-0.

Milloy put the Lady Vols in run-rule territory with a three-run shot in the top of the third, sending the 1-0 pitch out to left field for her fifth home run of the season and second of the weekend. White and Simpson both came on in relief for the Lady Vols in the fourth and fifth innings, retiring six of seven batters faced to seal the second consecutive run-rule triumph for the Big Orange.

Game 2 - No. 17 Tennessee 2, Oregon State 5

The Oregon State Beavers knocked off No. 17 Tennessee on Friday afternoon, earning a 5-2 win at the Big League Dreams Yankee Stadium field in Cathedral City.

Pitcher Mariah Mazon spun a gem, going the distance with 11 strikeouts and one earned run in the winning effort.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols wrap up the Mary Nutter Classic with a lofty doubleheader on Saturday, taking on No. 1 Oklahoma at 3:30 p.m. ET before facing No. 6 UCLA at 6 p.m. Both games will be streamed online via FloSoftball, and a free audio broadcast will be available online at UTSports.com.

