Advertisement

UT Softball 3-1 at Mary Nutter Classic

Lady Vols now 9-4 after defeating UC San Diego and falling to Oregon State
At Mary Nutter Classic in Cathedral City, California
At Mary Nutter Classic in Cathedral City, California(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The No. 17 Lady Vol softball team split a pair of games on Friday at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, shutting out UC San Diego, 8-0, in the morning matchup before dropping the afternoon bout with Oregon State, 5-2. 

Junior outfielder Kiki Milloy had home runs in both contests and has homered in three consecutive games at the MNCC. The Woodinville, Washington, native leads the Lady Vols with nine RBIs, eight runs scored and four stolen bases over the course of the tournament. 

Game 1 - No. 17 Tennessee 8, UC San Diego 0

The Lady Vols were dominant throughout the morning on their way to win No. 9 on the season, claiming a five-inning run-rule shutout over UC San Diego, 8-0.

Milloy put the Lady Vols in run-rule territory with a three-run shot in the top of the third, sending the 1-0 pitch out to left field for her fifth home run of the season and second of the weekend. White and Simpson both came on in relief for the Lady Vols in the fourth and fifth innings, retiring six of seven batters faced to seal the second consecutive run-rule triumph for the Big Orange. 

Game 2 - No. 17 Tennessee 2, Oregon State 5

The Oregon State Beavers knocked off No. 17 Tennessee on Friday afternoon, earning a 5-2 win at the Big League Dreams Yankee Stadium field in Cathedral City.

Pitcher Mariah Mazon spun a gem, going the distance with 11 strikeouts and one earned run in the winning effort.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols wrap up the Mary Nutter Classic with a lofty doubleheader on Saturday, taking on No. 1 Oklahoma at 3:30 p.m. ET before facing No. 6 UCLA at 6 p.m. Both games will be streamed online via FloSoftball, and a free audio broadcast will be available online at UTSports.com.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marilyn Childress, President of Veteran's Heritage Site Foundation, salutes the headstone of a...
Buried treasure in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Family files lawsuit against Knox County Schools asking to ban chewing gum, eating in class
Protestors gather at Farragut schools against Knox County Schools mask mandate
“It should be a choice.” | People gather in Farragut to protest mask mandate
A kayaker’s body was recovered after she drowned in the Oconaluftee River, according to...
Kayaker drowns in Oconaluftee River near Smokemont
Russian alcohol has been banned from Bob's Liquor Store since 2014
Knoxville liquor store bans Russian alcohol

Latest News

A Newport pizzeria will give free pizza to those who bring an electric bill receipt while...
Milano’s Pizza to offer free pizza to those in need
Scattered rain and spotty snow Sunday morning
Scattered rain early Sunday with chilly conditions, drier days ahead
Knoxville bakery donating market profits to Ukraine
The corn chowder has been bringing guests to The Old Mill Restaurant for 25 years!
Soup’s On to support Sevier County charities
Alanis Hernandez Velasquez, 17, was last seen at 11:00 p.m. Friday night.
Morristown police searching for missing teen