Vol fans camp out for Saturday’s game against Auburn

The Auburn Tigers are set to visit the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena at 4 p.m.
By Sam Luther
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bruce Pearl brings his third ranked Auburn Tigers to Knoxville Saturday afternoon, and fans are ready to have a front row seat.

More than 24 hours before the game, Baylor Bryant and her four friends were the first in line to get inside.

“I’m so excited like seriously I’m shaking with anticipation I’m ready to go. I didn’t get to go to the Kentucky game because of chemistry so I’m so pumped, I really am for the energy in Thompson. It’s insane there’s nothing like it,” said Bryant.

People outside were asked to leave by campus security Friday afternoon, but Bryant and her friends are staying in their car next door, eagerly awaiting their chance to get back in line.

The line officially opens up at 6 a.m., and the arena will open a few hours before tipoff.

The game will tip off at 4 p.m.

