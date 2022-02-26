West Memphis firefighter killed in line of duty by 18-wheeler

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A firefighter from the West Memphis Fire Department was killed in the line of duty early Saturday morning.

WMFD says Jason Lang was headed to an EMT clinical training class in Pine Bluff when he stopped to assist with a traffic accident on the side of the interstate. While on the scene, Lang was hit and killed by a passing 18-wheeler.

“Firefighter, Jason Lang immediately, and without hesitation, bravely made the ultimate sacrifice, and he will always be remembered for his legacy and bravery for serving others,” said Chief Barry Ealy.

