Advertisement

Beardsley Farm goes solar with help from Solar Alliance

The array is set to use power from the sun to assist in gardening, food pantry and classroom activities.
Solar farm panels.
Solar farm panels.(Source: WWNY)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s own Beardsley Farm is going solar with the help of Solar Alliance. The food security and sustainability education group had help from Solar Alliance volunteers to install panels aimed at offsetting their carbon footprint Saturday.

Farm Co-Director Charlotte Rodina said the farm is looking forward to the new technology.

“CAC Beardsley Community Farm is thrilled to make steps toward a greener planet through solar power. Solar Alliance generously provided panels at cost and volunteer labor to equip the farm with an alternative energy source, an important step that’s in line with Beardsley’s value to be friendly to our environment and to do our best to lower greenhouse gasses,” she said.

The array is set to use power from the sun to assist in gardening, food pantry, and classroom activities.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russian alcohol has been banned from Bob's Liquor Store since 2014
Knoxville liquor store bans Russian alcohol
Marilyn Childress, President of Veteran's Heritage Site Foundation, salutes the headstone of a...
Buried treasure in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Anyone with additional information about Shannon Gilday is urged to call KSP Post 7 at (859)...
Statement from suspect’s mother gives clues to possible motive in violent Ky. home invasion
Family files lawsuit against Knox County Schools asking to ban chewing gum, eating in class
Alanis Hernandez Velasquez, 17, was last seen at 11:00 p.m. Friday night.
Morristown police searching for missing teen

Latest News

Getting warmer for the new week
Temperatures gradually warm this week with lots of sunshine
Blake Shelton coming to Gatlinburg in March
Blake Shelton coming to Gatlinburg in March
Enter for a chance to attend the Gatlinburg show by going to the Ole Red website.
Blake Shelton coming to Gatlinburg in March
Morristown police searching for missing teen
Morristown police searching for missing teen
The man, identified as Kevin Garner, 32, was taken into custody following the incident.
KPD: Mascot man arrested, accused of firing gun in gas station