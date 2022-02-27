Beardsley Farm goes solar with help from Solar Alliance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s own Beardsley Farm is going solar with the help of Solar Alliance. The food security and sustainability education group had help from Solar Alliance volunteers to install panels aimed at offsetting their carbon footprint Saturday.

Farm Co-Director Charlotte Rodina said the farm is looking forward to the new technology.

“CAC Beardsley Community Farm is thrilled to make steps toward a greener planet through solar power. Solar Alliance generously provided panels at cost and volunteer labor to equip the farm with an alternative energy source, an important step that’s in line with Beardsley’s value to be friendly to our environment and to do our best to lower greenhouse gasses,” she said.

The array is set to use power from the sun to assist in gardening, food pantry, and classroom activities.

