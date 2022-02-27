Blake Shelton coming to Gatlinburg in March

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Country music icon Blake Shelton will perform at Ole Red Gatlinburg in March, according to a news release from his team.

Shelton and three singers from “The Voice,” Emily Ann Roberts, Joy Reunion and Ian Flanigan, will take the stage on March 11.

The East Tennessee show will be a kickoff to a month-long celebration called the Spring Blake Tour that will be headlined by “Team Blake” artists from the hit show “The Voice.” Starting March 2, fans will be able to sign up for a chance to attend the star’s performances.

On March 12, the Spring Blake Tour will return to Ole Red Gatlinburg without Shelton but will feature performances from Roberts, Joy Reunion and Flanigan, according to an announcement.

“Giving young artists a platform to perform and grow is what Ole Red is all about, and every year Spring Blake is an important part of that commitment,” said Shelton. “I’m excited to be able to visit one of my favorite cities and have a little fun kicking things off right.”

To enter for a chance to attend the Gatlinburg shows, visit the Ole Red website here. If selected, fans will be notified on March 8 and receive two tickets. Guests have to be 21 or older to attend the show.

