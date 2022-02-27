Advertisement

Blake Shelton coming to Gatlinburg in March

Blake Shelton and three singers from “The Voice,” Emily Ann Roberts, Joy Reunion and Ian Flanigan, will take the stage on March 11.
Blake Shelton and three singers from “The Voice,” Emily Ann Roberts, Joy Reunion and Ian Flanigan, will take the stage on March 11.
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Country music icon Blake Shelton will perform at Ole Red Gatlinburg in March, according to a news release from his team.

Shelton and three singers from “The Voice,” Emily Ann Roberts, Joy Reunion and Ian Flanigan, will take the stage on March 11.

The East Tennessee show will be a kickoff to a month-long celebration called the Spring Blake Tour that will be headlined by “Team Blake” artists from the hit show “The Voice.” Starting March 2, fans will be able to sign up for a chance to attend the star’s performances.

On March 12, the Spring Blake Tour will return to Ole Red Gatlinburg without Shelton but will feature performances from Roberts, Joy Reunion and Flanigan, according to an announcement.

“Giving young artists a platform to perform and grow is what Ole Red is all about, and every year Spring Blake is an important part of that commitment,” said Shelton. “I’m excited to be able to visit one of my favorite cities and have a little fun kicking things off right.”

To enter for a chance to attend the Gatlinburg shows, visit the Ole Red website here. If selected, fans will be notified on March 8 and receive two tickets. Guests have to be 21 or older to attend the show.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russian alcohol has been banned from Bob's Liquor Store since 2014
Knoxville liquor store bans Russian alcohol
Marilyn Childress, President of Veteran's Heritage Site Foundation, salutes the headstone of a...
Buried treasure in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Anyone with additional information about Shannon Gilday is urged to call KSP Post 7 at (859)...
Statement from suspect’s mother gives clues to possible motive in violent Ky. home invasion
Family files lawsuit against Knox County Schools asking to ban chewing gum, eating in class
Alanis Hernandez Velasquez, 17, was last seen at 11:00 p.m. Friday night.
Morristown police searching for missing teen

Latest News

Getting warmer for the new week
Temperatures gradually warm this week with lots of sunshine
Blake Shelton coming to Gatlinburg in March
Blake Shelton coming to Gatlinburg in March
Morristown police searching for missing teen
Morristown police searching for missing teen
The man, identified as Kevin Garner, 32, was taken into custody following the incident.
KPD: Mascot man arrested, accused of firing gun in gas station