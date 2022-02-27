KCSO: One taken to hospital for burns following South Knox County fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was injured in a fire in South Knox County early Sunday morning, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Seymour Volunteer Fire Department.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., KCSO patrol and SVFD fire investigators responded to the report of a house fire in the 1200 block of Deaderick Road. Once on the scene, fire crews battled the fire and asked the public to avoid the area on social media.

According to officials, one person was transported to the hospital for burns.

More information about the cause of the fire was not readily available.

