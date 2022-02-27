Advertisement

KPD: Mascot man arrested, accused of firing gun in gas station

The officers “quickly entered the building, ordered the man to drop the weapon, and took him into custody.”
The man, identified as Kevin Garner, 32, was taken into custody following the incident.
(Knoxville Police Department)
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man faces multiple charges after the Knoxville Police Department said he fired a gun inside a gas station on Strawberry Plains Pike Saturday evening.

At approximately 5:00 p.m. on Feb. 26, a KPD officer was flagged down by a woman walking out of the BP gas station at 7401 Strawberry Plains Pike. Once the officer stopped, she allegedly said a man with a gun was inside the gas station.

After investigating, police said that 32-year-old Kevin Garner went into the gas station and demanded to see an employee. After being asked to do so, he reportedly left the building but wouldn’t leave the property.

Officers said afterward he “eventually came back inside the gas station, pulled the gun and fired a round into the ceiling.”

Although four people were in the building, investigators said no one was injured.

Garner, who had a prior felony conviction, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and multiple weapon charges. Additionally, officials announced the man had outstanding warrants out of Knox County for aggravated burglary, aggravated domestic assault and interference with emergency calls.

