‘Let’s stop the war’ | People rally, march in downtown Knoxville in support of Ukraine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many people across the world and in Tennessee have shown support to the people of Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

On Sunday morning, a group of supporters gathered in downtown Knoxville in support of the country. Some of the people there were from Ukraine and Russia. They wore Ukrainian colors and flags while the country’s national anthem played through Market Square.

Some were waving flags and holding signs stating, “American, please help Ukraine,” and “Stop Russia. Save the world.”

People gather in Market Square to show support for Ukraine. @wvlt People are waving Ukrainian flags and holding signs “Stop Russia. Save the world.” And “America, please help Ukraine.” pic.twitter.com/chHhWJNVuU — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) February 27, 2022

Following the national anthem, the group marched downtown, holding their signs.

Organizer and Ukraine native Adam Kulinich moved to Knoxville 10 years ago to be closer to friends and family.

“We have a lot of Russian friends that we absolutely love,” said Kulinich. “They’ve been a lot of support to us. And we have nothing against Russian people.”

After the march they chanted “Glory to Ukraine” in their native language.

“We’ve been independent for 30 years and Ukrainians want to be Ukrainians,” said Kulinich. “They have their language and their nation.”

Russian native Varya Malina has been living in the United States for one year and also attended the rally.

“Our people, it’s one people,” Malina said. “Whatever is going on devastates, hurts us as well as Ukrainian nation.”

She told WVLT News that she loves her country but doesn’t support Putin’s politics.

“I support my Ukrainian brothers and sisters. Let’s stop the war.”

People marching around downtown Knoxville to show support for Ukraine. I spoke with someone who moved to Knoxville 10 years ago from Ukraine who says their goal is to show that they don’t want a war. @wvlt pic.twitter.com/IhqMDfZ5jp — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) February 27, 2022

The rally comes after Ukraine was invaded by Russia. Earlier Sunday, the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, was eerily quiet after massive explosions lit up the morning sky and authorities reported blasts at one of the airports, according to The Associated Press.

“The past night was tough – more shelling, more bombing of residential areas and civilian infrastructure,” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

In the latest dramatic escalation of East-West tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday in response to what he called “aggressive statements” by leading NATO powers.

In reaction to Putin’s decision to put Russia’s nuclear forces on high alert, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told CNN: “This is dangerous rhetoric. This is a behavior which is irresponsible.”

Amid the mounting tensions, Ukraine announced that a delegation would meet with Russian officials for talks.

Those who want to assist Ukrainians during this time can buy baked goods at a local bakery that is donating its proceeds to the country or donate to Bridge Refugee Services.

