No. 16 Lady Vols host No. 8 LSU on senior day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 16 Tennessee (22-6/11-4 SEC) will play host to No. 8 LSU (24-4/12-3 SEC) on Sunday at Thompson-Boling Arena, with tip-off slated for 2:02 p.m. ET.

Senior day festivities and a salute to long-time radio “Voice of the Lady Vols” Mickey Dearstone are scheduled to take place before a game that has major implications involving the upcoming SEC Tournament. The Tigers enter the contest holding on to second place in the league standings, while the Lady Vols are a game back in third place.

Based on the league’s tie-breaker rules, it is believed a UT victory would earn Kellie Harper’s squad a tie for second place in the SEC and the No. 2 seed for next week’s conference tourney at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. That development would be a pretty remarkable achievement for Harper, whose team has been impacted severely by injury this season. She has lost three players who were returning starters from a year ago (Jordan Horston, Keyen Green, Marta Suárez) and played through a 12-game stretch without preseason All-SEC First-Team pick Rae Burrell.

An LSU win, however, would give Kim Mulkey’s club second place outright, with UT’s ability to earn a top-four finish and double bye dependent on games involving Florida (vs. Missouri) and Ole Miss (vs. South Carolina).

Tennessee and LSU are meeting for the 69th time in series history, with the Lady Vols possessing a 52-16 all-time record, including 23-3 in Knoxville. The Big Orange women bring a nine-game home-court win streak and 14-1 home record into the contest after a 67-percent shooting performance in the second half resulted in an 86-64 UT triumph over Mississippi State on The Summitt Thursday night. LSU enters on a seven-game winning spree and with a 6-2 road mark, holding off Alabama, 58-50, on Thursday night in Baton Rouge.

