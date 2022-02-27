People rally, march in downtown Knoxville in support of Ukraine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many people across the world and in Tennessee have shown support to the people of Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

On Sunday morning, a group of supporters gathered in downtown Knoxville in support of the country. Some of the people there were from Ukraine and Russia. They wore Ukrainian colors and flags while the country’s national anthem played through Market Square.

Some were waving flags and holding signs stating, “American, please help Ukraine,” and “Stop Russia. Save the world.”

People gather in Market Square to show support for Ukraine. @wvlt People are waving Ukrainian flags and holding signs “Stop Russia. Save the world.” And “America, please help Ukraine.” pic.twitter.com/chHhWJNVuU — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) February 27, 2022

Following the national anthem, the group marched downtown, holding their signs. One of the supporters told WVLT News that they moved to Knoxville ten years ago from Ukraine and explained that the gathering and march were to show that they did not want war.

After the march they chanted “Glory to Ukraine” in their native language.

People marching around downtown Knoxville to show support for Ukraine. I spoke with someone who moved to Knoxville 10 years ago from Ukraine who says their goal is to show that they don’t want a war. @wvlt pic.twitter.com/IhqMDfZ5jp — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) February 27, 2022

The rally comes after Ukraine was invaded by Russia. Earlier Sunday, the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, was eerily quiet after massive explosions lit up the morning sky and authorities reported blasts at one of the airports, according to The Associated Press.

“The past night was tough – more shelling, more bombing of residential areas and civilian infrastructure,” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

In the latest dramatic escalation of East-West tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday in response to what he called “aggressive statements” by leading NATO powers.

In reaction to Putin’s decision to put Russia’s nuclear forces on high alert, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told CNN: “This is dangerous rhetoric. This is a behavior which is irresponsible.”

Amid the mounting tensions, Ukraine announced that a delegation would meet with Russian officials for talks.

Those who want to assist Ukrainians during this time can buy baked goods at a local bakery that is donating its proceeds to the country or donate to Bridge Refugee Services.

