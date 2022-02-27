State to seek life in prison for boyfriend of DeSheena Kyle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - John Bassett, the boyfriend of DeSheena Kyle, could face life in prison if convicted for her murder, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News.

Kyle was found dead in a Sam Tillery Road home in September after going missing. Last seen alive by her grandmother in June, law enforcement and volunteers searched for months for her before discovering her body.

Bassett was later arrested and charged with her murder. The documents describe the crime as “heinous and cruel,” saying in full “The murder was especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel, in that it involved torture or serious physical abuse beyond that necessary to produce death.”

The full document can be read below.

