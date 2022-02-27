Temperatures gradually warm this week with lots of sunshine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you tired of the rain? Well, good news! It is gone for the next several days! Enjoy the sunshine and warmer temperatures this week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds will continue to push out of our region tonight allowing temperatures to drop near 28 degrees. With the clear skies, calm winds, and cold temperatures we could see some frost early Monday morning.

The sunshine FINALLY returns Monday and sticks around all week! Highs will be seasonable Monday with temperatures near 55 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few high clouds filter in Tuesday with highs closer to 60. By Wednesday and Thursday highs will get closer to the mid to upper 60s, and don’t worry that sunshine continues as well.

We could get into the 70s by the end of the week and into next weekend!

Our next chance for rain doesn’t move in until Sunday and early next week.

Sunday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

