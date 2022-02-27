Advertisement

Temperatures gradually warm this week with lots of sunshine

Meteorologist Paige Noel says this week looks awesome and drier!
Getting warmer for the new week(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you tired of the rain? Well, good news! It is gone for the next several days! Enjoy the sunshine and warmer temperatures this week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds will continue to push out of our region tonight allowing temperatures to drop near 28 degrees. With the clear skies, calm winds, and cold temperatures we could see some frost early Monday morning.

The sunshine FINALLY returns Monday and sticks around all week! Highs will be seasonable Monday with temperatures near 55 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few high clouds filter in Tuesday with highs closer to 60. By Wednesday and Thursday highs will get closer to the mid to upper 60s, and don’t worry that sunshine continues as well.

We could get into the 70s by the end of the week and into next weekend!

Our next chance for rain doesn’t move in until Sunday and early next week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Sunday evening's First Alert 8-day planner
Sunday evening's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

