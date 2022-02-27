WVLT News takes home Midsouth Emmy win, nominations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News’ Brittany Tarwater was honored with a Midsouth Regional Emmy award Saturday night. The win, which was in the “Writer - Long Form” category, was for her story titled “Prevent the Tragedy: Drowning Dangers.”

The story covers the second most common cause of death in young children: drowning. Tarwater spent a year with East Tennessee families to compile their stories all in one place in the hopes that others could avoid similar heartbreaking situations.

WVLT News also took home several nominations, as listed below.

NEWS EXCELLENCE

WVLT News: Making A Difference, WVLT, Marybeth Jacoby, Nash Armstrong

MORNING NEWSCAST

WVLT News This Morning: Preparing For Zeta, WVLT, Casey Wheeless, Harry Sullivan, Heather Haley, Maddie Thompson, William Dowling, Greg Baldwin

INFORMATIONAL/INSTRUCTIONAL

Prevent the Tragedy: Drowning Dangers, WVLT, Brittany Tarwater, Keith Smith

