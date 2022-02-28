Back to seasonable and sunny, ahead of a warming trend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a week of on and off rain, we have almost a week of dry weather, and a warming trend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It was a frosty cold morning, with patchy dense fog. Knoxville dropped to 28, along with Morristown and Oak Ridge. Crossville reached 27 degrees for a low, and it was 25 in LaFollette.

We have a day full of sunshine, and the first step in this warming trend is to bounce back to a seasonable high. We’re topping out around 55 degrees, with a light, cool breeze out of the Northeast.

Clouds increase late evening through most of tonight, but will exit Tuesday morning. This helps to slowdown our cooling and keep frost from developing, so we’ll drop to around 32 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday is mostly sunny, and we’re topping out around 60 degrees. Winds are turning and increasing, to move that warmer air into our area. We’ll have a southwesterly wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts around 15 mph.

Wednesday cranks up to 67 degrees, with gusts around 20 mph out of the southwest. Staying mostly sunny, we’ll be in the upper 60s Thursday and then around 70 on Friday!

Clouds increase going into the weekend, and rain chances gradually increase. We’ll be in the low 70s through the weekend, with spotty rain chances, then scattered rain by Monday.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

