A basement filled with albums shows man’s dedication to a life in music

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A walk down the steps to the basement of Lee Zimmerman’s Maryville home is a true look at what is the definition of obsessed.

Zimmerman has worked a couple of jobs in the music industry, like promoter, and now a journalist.

”That’s a matter of interpretation I think. I’m best described as a music journalist, and just an all-around music enthusiast and maybe toss in there a music groupie too,” said Zimmerman in his basement talking behind a drum kit.

In his office upstairs, Zimmerman has gold and platinum albums showing his work with promoting Jimmy Buffett and Bob Seger, among others.

“Music has always taken me in different directions,” said Zimmerman.

These days, Zimmerman writes articles for The Daily Times and other publications across the world, focusing mainly on, you guessed it, music.

The basement in his home is filled floor to ceiling in albums from the Beatles to John Prine, to the BeeGee’s.

”I want to be able to go pull out a CD I want to show people I have all the albums by gospel beach, which I do right here,” said Zimmerman.

Zimmerman’s love for music started watching the Beatles’ second appearance on the Ed Sullivan show in February of 1964.

That single show sparked a lifetime of music love, appreciation, and desire to learn more about the people behind the process, and what drives them.

This full basement now is his own teenage dream, as he calls it.

An ode to feeling the music through albums, something Zimmerman said is lost in today’s world of downloading singles onto a phone or iPod.

”I just think if an album like the Beatles’ Sgt. Peppers was just available on Spotify, you’d miss all the stuff the visuals that went with it, it was a package,” said Zimmerman.

The thousands of albums, both CDs and vinyl, amassed in his basement are alphabetized a to z.

Genres range from Rock n’ Roll to Country, to R&B, to Soul.

”When I discover a group or an artist I automatically want to collect all their back records, everything they’ve done up to this point,” said Zimmerman.

There isn’t an end goal to his collecting, or even a plan for his stockpile when he leaves this earth, he said he likes to live in the moment and appreciate the collection for what it’s worth and what it means to him.

”But to me, there’s nothing like the physicality of it,” said Zimmerman.

Hoping one day his holding on to something some would call obsolete, was just preserving history for everyone to enjoy.

”I would hope physical music is always a reality, its your calling card for a band where you delve in and read the liner notes, there’s so much more to it,” said Zimmerman.

