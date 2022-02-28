Chandler earns second SEC Freshman of the Week honor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the second time this season, Tennessee freshman guard Kennedy Chandler has been named SEC Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

In Tennessee’s pair of wins last week at Missouri and at home over No. 3 Auburn, Chandler averaged 18.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

The Memphis native posted a dominant showing at Missouri on Tuesday, scoring 23 points on 9-for-12 shooting, pulling down a career-high and team-high eight rebounds, dishing out six assists and committing zero turnovers in a team-high 37 minutes.

In Tennessee’s 67-62 win over No. 3 Auburn on Saturday, Chandler scored 13 points on 5-for-12 shooting, including a floater in the lane to seal the win with 32 seconds remaining. He was a team-high +13 in the win.

It marks Chandler’s second SEC Freshman of the Week award this season and the third for a Tennessee freshman this season. Chandler earned the honor on Nov. 15 after standout performances in his first two collegiate games against UT Martin and ETSU, while fellow freshman guard Zakai Zeigler won his first SEC Freshman of the Week on Feb. 7

Tennessee players have now garnered 22 SEC weekly awards during the tenure of sixth-year head coach Rick Barnes.

Chandler and the Vols have two games remaining in the regular season. Tennessee travels to Georgia for its final road game of the season Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network), before returning home for Senior Day against Arkansas on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET (ESPN).

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.