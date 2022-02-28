Advertisement

Fallen boulder causes congestion on Wears Valley Road

TDOT maintenance crews responded to the area on Wears Valley Road Monday.
The giant rock fell into the roadway Monday afternoon.
The giant rock fell into the roadway Monday afternoon.(TDOT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST
WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A giant boulder fell into the roadway on Wears Valley Road Monday afternoon, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

TDOT maintenance crews responded to the area on State Route 73 and removed the boulder, officials said. Crews remained on the roadway just after 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 28, sweeping away loose material that the giant rock left behind.

Traffic was backed up through the area while law enforcement used flagging operations to ensure the vehicles did not strike the boulder.

