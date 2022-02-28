Advertisement

Gas prices in Tennessee | State average increases 15 cents in one week

The price at the pump in Tennessee has soared over averages from a year ago.
The price at the pump in Tennessee has soared over averages from a year ago.(CBS46)
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s gas prices have continued to rise in the last year, with the latest spike resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A report from AAA - The Auto Club Group that is released each week highlights gas prices and data in the nation. The data includes city, state and national gas prices compared to the average recorded over the last week, month and year. It also reports the dynamics of the national oil market and ways to save on gas.

As of 2022, the highest Tennessee price for regular unleaded gas was $4.11 in 2008.

Those interested in viewing prices in their area can visit the website here. Notable ongoing data on the average cost of regular unleaded gas per gallon can be found below:

Monday, February 28

According to the AAA report, Tennessee gas prices spiked up 15 cents on average since last week. The $3.44 average in the state is 35 cents more than one month ago and 94 cents more than one year ago.

Knoxville’s average gallon of gas also averaged the state price of $3.44, which was 16 cents more than last week and 97 cents higher than a year ago at this time, according to the data.

Average national price: $3.61

Average state price: $3.44

Average Knoxville price: $3.44

Monday, February 21

The Tennessee gas price average continued to increase, rising an average of three cents over just the last week. The average state price was $3.29, 25 cents more expensive than one month ago and 89 cents more than a year ago.

Last week, Knoxville’s average gallon of gas was at $3.20 in the area, according to the report. A year before, a gallon of gas in Knoxville averaged $2.36.

Average national price: $3.53

Average state price: $3.29

Average Knoxville price: $3.28

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former head football coach for Alcoa, Gary Rankin, accepted a new position with a high school...
Former Alcoa head football coach Gary Rankin accepts position at new school
The fire was reported at 2:30 a.m.
KCSO: One taken to hospital for burns following South Knox County fire
Anyone with additional information about Shannon Gilday is urged to call KSP Post 7 at (859)...
Statement from suspect’s mother gives clues to possible motive in violent Ky. home invasion
Desheena Kyle, 26
State to seek life in prison for boyfriend of DeSheena Kyle
Marilyn Childress, President of Veteran's Heritage Site Foundation, salutes the headstone of a...
Buried treasure in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Latest News

Teams have been focusing on previously identified areas of interest.
TBI, Hawkins Co. deputies return to Beech Creek area to search for Summer Wells
Jefferson City Police Department
JCPD: Man going 30 mph over speed limit in possession of meth, loaded rifle
Sunny and seasonable today
Back to seasonable and sunny, ahead of a warming trend
Crowds gathered at Clear Creek Park in Shelbyville for a vigil to remember 4-year-old Serenity...
Serenity McKinney’s father living ‘nightmare’ after 4-year-old’s remains found