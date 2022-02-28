Advertisement

Irish Fairy Cottages arrive at Titanic

187 Irish passengers and crew on Titanic are honored with Irish Fairy fantasy cottages that are scattered throughout the ship.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:30 AM EST
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - April will be the 110th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic. In Pigeon Forge, the museum honoring the more than 2,000 passengers and crew now pays special tribute to the Irish on board.

Jeanne Waters-Hill was the designer hired by Titanic. She founded a preeminent Missouri Design Studio called Touche’.

“Each house, each cottage has its name and theme. This one is dedicated to the Titanic, and it has a steering wheel for the on the front door. It actually has little, teeny tiny titanic books that we created,” said Waters-Hill, as she stands in front of the cottage she calls Titanic Hope. “There were six sketches we did for this one.”

The Irish Cottages inside Titanic Museum Attraction were all hand crafted and the creator paid...
The Irish Cottages inside Titanic Museum Attraction were all hand crafted and the creator paid very close attention to the details.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Waters-Hill said it was an honor to get the phone call from Mary Kellogg-Joslyn, owner of Titanic, asking her to create these cottages. Each one takes 50 to 60 hours to build by hand.

“She said, I think I’ve got an idea, let’s explore, let’s do some sketches, let’s look at what you come up with. I need them architectural I need them whimsical; I need them Titanic related so throw some ideas at me,” said Waters-Hill. “She picked this sketch, and we were just saying it looks a lot like the sketch. I do real whimsical sketching, and it really looks kind of like that. So I’m real pleased with how it turned out.”

They are all unique in their own way, and all bring part reality and part fairytale during Irish month at Titanic.

“Jeanne has been Titanic Museum Attractions’ interior design ‘imaginer’ since our opening days in Branson, MO, in 2006 and Pigeon Forge, Tenn., in 2010,” said Kellogg-Joslyn. “Her talent for creating emotional environments to showcase our exhibits continues to amaze me, and I can’t wait for the world to see the fantasy Irish Fairy cottages she’s designed in honor of the Irish on board Titanic.

The Irish cottages are on display through the month of March.

“I had to put on my sculptor’s hat, then think about it, research it and tap into 45 years of experience until the cottages’ images slowly emerged,” said Waters-Hill.

Reservations are required at both Titanic Museum Attractions, and masks are required in the museum. The ships open daily at 9 a.m.

