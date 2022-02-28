Advertisement

JCPD: Man going 30 mph over speed limit in possession of meth, loaded rifle

By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson City Police Department reportedly found drugs, paraphernalia and a loaded rifle in a man’s vehicle after he was pulled over for going 31 mph over the speed limit Sunday night.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 27, an officer reportedly observed a Jeep Wrangler traveling at 71 mph in a 40 mph speed limit zone; therefore, the officer initiated a traffic stop, officials said.

Once stopped, a JCPD K-9 alerted officers in reference to the vehicle. Methamphetamine, paraphernalia, and a loaded rifle were found in the Jeep following a search conducted by the officer, a Facebook post stated.

The driver, identified as Anthony Wayne Brown, 37, of Pall Mall, was arrested and transported to the justice center.

He was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule three controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, speeding, no insurance and violation of registration.

