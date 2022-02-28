Knoxvillians biggest supporters of Nashville woman’s Cajun food

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Nashville woman brought her Cajun taste to Tennessee and Knoxvillians are her largest supporters.

June Michaux or Ms. June, as she’s known amongst her fans, realized when the pandemic hit she wanted to sell her Cajun Gumbo ‘N Greens.

She uses an online farmers’ market that delivers weekly to Knoxville to sell her products.

She learned to cook through her relatives and believes good gumbo should look like a swamp.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be able to give people the ultimate taste sensation with food. Because some of the things that I present it’s unimaginable and when you hear it, it makes absolutely no sense, but it just does something to your taste buds,” said Michaux via Zoom.

She comes to Knoxville every Thursday.

