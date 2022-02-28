Advertisement

Knoxvillians biggest supporters of Nashville woman’s Cajun food

June Michaux or Ms. June, as she’s known amongst her fans in Nashville, realized when the pandemic hit she wanted to sell her Cajun Gumbo ‘N Greens.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Nashville woman brought her Cajun taste to Tennessee and Knoxvillians are her largest supporters.

June Michaux or Ms. June, as she’s known amongst her fans, realized when the pandemic hit she wanted to sell her Cajun Gumbo ‘N Greens.

She uses an online farmers’ market that delivers weekly to Knoxville to sell her products.

She learned to cook through her relatives and believes good gumbo should look like a swamp.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be able to give people the ultimate taste sensation with food. Because some of the things that I present it’s unimaginable and when you hear it, it makes absolutely no sense, but it just does something to your taste buds,” said Michaux via Zoom.

She comes to Knoxville every Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former head football coach for Alcoa, Gary Rankin, accepted a new position with a high school...
Former Alcoa head football coach Gary Rankin accepts position at new school
Teams have been focusing on previously identified areas of interest.
TBI, Hawkins Co. deputies return to Beech Creek area to search for Summer Wells
Serenity Ann McKinney
Serenity McKinney’s father living ‘nightmare’ after 4-year-old’s remains found
Investigators also stated that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected...
KPD: One dead following Sunday morning crash
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department are searching for a missing 77-year-old man.
Knoxville man, 77, found safe in North Carolina

Latest News

International crises and inflation worry Missouri senator as president prepares for SOTU
International crises and inflation worry Missouri senator as president prepares for SOTU
Ohio senator backs Biden's accomplishments ahead of State of the Union
Ohio senator backs Biden’s accomplishments ahead of State of the Union
Republican congresswoman wants Biden to address Iowa's wallet worries in State of the Union...
Republican congresswoman wants Biden to address Iowa’s wallet worries in State of the Union speech
This year, pets and their people will walk in a parade from the Old City to World’s Fair Park,...
Mardi Growl returns to downtown Knoxville this weekend
Right now, at least 18 states have either regulated, restricted or banned THC-Delta 8, however,...
Hemp growers plan to meet with state lawmakers on Tuesday