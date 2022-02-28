Knoxville man, 77, found safe in North Carolina
The man was missing for several days.
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a missing man was found Monday.
Johnny Robert Ray, a 77-year-old Knoxville man, was located in Statesville, North Carolina and appeared to be in good health. He was taken to a hospital in North Carolina for an evaluation.
Previously, the man was last seen at the Barnes and Noble on Kingston Pike Saturday, according to KPD officials.
“Johnny, who has exhibited signs of early stages of Alzheimer’s, has ties to Hamilton County, Blount County and Knox County,” according to officials.
He was suspected to be driving a silver 2011 Chevy Silverado with a toolbox and dented rear bumper.
